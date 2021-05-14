By Steven Ariong

A group Karimojong cattle rustlers has raided the farm of the chairman army General Court Martial Gen. Andrew Guti and made off with 130 livestock.

The incident happened last evening after a peace meeting between the three Karimojong clans, the Matheniko of Moroto, Jie of Kotido, Bokora of Napak and Turkana of Kenya which was held in Naitakwae ground in Moroto Municipality.

The rustlers are said to have taken advantage of the heavy downpour when the Local Defence Unit personnel guarding the General’s farm were all asleep.

Major Peter Mugisa the UPDF 3rddivision spokesperson confirms the raid but says so far 100 animals have been recovered from Kautakou village as the rustlers headed to Moroto District.