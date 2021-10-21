By Steven Ariong

Women in Karamoja, through their various peace associations, have demanded protection from the government against being mistreated by their men as pressure mounts on them to hand over guns to the authorities.

Veronica Nakiru, a secretary of Ekisil Women Peace Group formed by Mercy corps in Kotido District says they are no longer interested in hiding their husbands’ guns in their homes because whenever there are any attacks, it’s women and children that surfer.

According to Nakiru, before the forceful disarmament of 2003 to 2008, women used to be the custodians of guns but they suffered a lot when they were all being arrested together with their husbands.

Michael Longole the Karamoja regional police spokesperson tells KFM that women’s participation in the current disarmament is very helpful.

He says since the joint force of police and army launched the third phase of disarmament in Karamoja on July 17th, this year, women have been secretly handing over guns kept by their husbands.