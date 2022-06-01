By Prossy Kisakye

The parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises has rejected the apology by the minister of finance Matia Kasaija over authorizing illegal payments resulting in financial loss.

The committee is investigating the origin of the supplementary as the Uganda Land Commission says it was not consulted by the Ministry of Lands who asked for the supplementary of Shs10.6 billion.

This was during the interface with the finance minister pinning him for approving shs10.6 billion for compensation towards the land claimants without first carrying out verification of whether the land claimants exist. After squeezing him for a while, Kasaija apologized for not carrying out due diligence.

He however asked the committee to summon the former secretary to treasury Keith Mukahanizi and the accountant in the ministry of finance Kenneth Mugambe for failure to advise him well on this matter since they were responsible to have brought him documents for approval for this supplementary budget.

Mityana district woman Member of Parliament Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa told the minister to resign if he is faced with the overwhelming work so as he does not commit public funds to illegal activities.