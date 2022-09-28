The minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng has revealed that test results from a suspected case of Ebola from Kasangati turned out negative.

The confirmation by the minister dispels rumors of an Ebola confirmed case in Kampala.

On Tuesday, Aceng revealed that all suspected Ebola samples from Kampala turned out negative.

Ebola cases as of September 25th stand at 36 with 18 confirmed and 18 probable. The number of deaths stands at 23 with 5 confirmed and 18 being probable.

President Museveni is this evening (at 8 pm) expected to address the nation on the Ebola outbreak in the country.