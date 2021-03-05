For two days running, late lawyer Robert Kasango’s wife and children and his mother’s family have failed to agree on his final resting place.

The standoff between Kasango’s wife Nice Bitarabeho and the side of the deceased’s mother, Ms Rose Kabise, erupted after the funeral service at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero on Tuesday.

Ms Kabise wants her son buried at his ancestral home in Tororo District while Ms Bitarabeho wants her late husband buried in Kabarole, her home district, where the couple reportedly have land.

Read more: https://bit.ly/30hpMWe