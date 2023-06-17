The death toll in the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attack in Kasese currently stands at 41.

President Museveni has reportedly dispatched a team from the Ministry of Education and Sports to commensurate with members of the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe Western Uganda where up to 25 people were killed by rebels last evening.

In a tweet, UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye said, “H.E has dispatched the Min of Ed and sports to commensurate with the school. Meanwhile, the CDF and CLF are joining the Division Commander on the ground for on spot assessment,”

He added that “Last night 17th June 2023 at 11:30 a group of ADF Terrorists attacked Mpondwe/ Lhubiria SS in Nyabugando Parish Karambi Sub County Kasese District. Our forces are pursuing the enemy to rescue those abducted and destroy this group,”

The terrorists also set ablaze the school’s two dormitories and a food store was looted.

Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe Western Uganda is located about 2KMs, from the DRC border

Brig. Gen. Kulaigye says the militants “Tied-up the school guard, entered the school, massacred the students, set two dormitories of fire and then killed the guard after. Those abducted were made to carry the looted food,”

While addressing locals in Kasese District where suspected ADF rebels raided a school and killed students, Maj Gen Dick Olum, the UPDF commander of mountain division and Operation Shujaa in DR Congo said some students, especially the boys were burnt to death while the girls were hacked and others taken as captives.

“We have got information that the rebels spent two nights here before they raided the school. We have sent for choppers to be deployed in our search and rescue operation for the students who were abducted,’’ he noted

Defense spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Kulaigye has meanwhile assured Ugandans that the rebels he is hesitant to label ADF to give way for further investigations will be brought to book.

“Given the fact that this school has been having wrangles over ownership, we are living room open for further investigation. However we have inserted a force that is pursuing the group so that we can rescue those abducted. I’m sure we are going to establish exactly who they are, “ he noted