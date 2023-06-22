By Denis Edema

The father of a 25-year-old arrested TikToker claiming to be a member of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a terrorist group Mr. David Mugabi Ssendawula has said his son who is currently detained at Lugazi police station has never travelled beyond Kampala.

Mr. Ssendawula who is also Local Council II of Bulyadente Parish in Lugazi Municipality Buikwe District said what his son, Mr Resto Kalenzi did was unfortunate and out of excitement and group influence.

“He is my son and I know him whatever he has done, he did it out of excitement and I want to apologize on his behalf. In his life he has never traveled beyond Kampala and has no bad record in the community” said Mr Ssendawula.

Mr Ssendawula explained that at times he hears him and his friends discussing politics that could have not reached to that extent, adding that his son does not know much about politics in Uganda-

Residents who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to speak freely said Mr. Kalezi is just a common boda-boda rider in Namengo village who has no problem with people, explaining that whatever he did was unfortunate to himself and the family.

“I think he was trying to win followers on his TikTok page without knowing that the information he shared is harmful that attracts public attention leading to his arrest”, one of the residents said.

Mr. Kalenzi was arrested on Tuesday after recording himself in a video claiming that he belongs to ADF, a terrorist group that allegedly participated in the attack on Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District , leaving about 42 people dead.

Ssezibwa police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto said they have opened an inquiry about the suspect who is currently detained at Lugazi Police station pending investigations into the matter.

Ms Butoto said the suspect was arrested through joint security operation led by the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in partnership with territorial police at Lugazi on Tuesday.