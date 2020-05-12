By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Redcross Society has today delivered relief to flood victims in Kasese.

Over 5000 people were affected by flash floods in the Rwenzori region following the bursting of the banks of River Nyamwamba and Mubuku.

The organisation’s secretary-general Robert Kwesiga says 1,750 people have benefited from the relief supplies.

These include blankets, saucepans and jerricans among other household non-food items adding that these items will help people to develop coping mechanisms during this trying moment.

Following the disaster, the government intervened by supplying food to the affected communities.