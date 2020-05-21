The fresh floods that hit Kasese district this morning have left six people dead.

River Ihubiriha burst its banks causing flash floods that have washed away homes, businesses and other valuable property, barely two weeks after three other rivers burst their banks in the same area.

According to the Rwenzori region police spokesperson Vicent Twesigye, the six residents drowned at Mpondwe town council.

The deceased include four women and two males from Kitholu sub country.

In the meantime, the police task force is still on the ground currently struggling to rescue two pregnant women who are due.

Twesigye has appealed to people in Kitholu sub-county to relocate to safer places.

The floods have happened just a day after the president visited the district to carry out an assessment of the damage caused.