By Enid Ninsiima

One patient has died in the process of being evacuated from Kilembe mines hospital which was this morning destroyed by flash floods that hit Kasese district this morning.

According to our correspondent, Enid Ninsiima, all the patients who were admitted at the hospital have been taken to nearby health facilities for management.

The hospital mortuary and other hospital property worth unspecified millions of shillings were destroyed by the flashing floods.

Reports from the district indicate that the water levels have reduced although the affected residents have been advised to relocate to neighbouring schools and churches where relief items shall be delivered to them.

A team from the government led by the State Minister for Relief and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru and other humanitarian agencies are currently assessing the extent of damage in the area.

The floods were triggered after three rivers; Nyamwamba, Nyamugasani and Mubuku burst their banks last night.