By ENID NINSIIMA & JOEL KAGUTA

Residents of Kasese District in western Uganda woke up on Sunday to another wave of flash floods three days after the torrents hit the district when four major rivers burst their banks on Thursday.

The rives; Nyamwamba, Mubuku, Nyamughasana and Lhubiriha again burst their banks in the wee hours of Sunday morning spilling water into the communities in the low lands putting the lives of hundreds people at greater risk.

Some locals who talked to Daily Monitor said they heard sounds of stones and boulders rolling into the river at around 5am on Sunday.

Kilembe hospital administrator, Mr Onesmus Kibaya said, “Water is again sweeping through the health facility and people’s houses.”

However, the communities have alert systems instituted by Save the Children using community radios in Nyakasanga and Karusandara through which residents were told to relocate to

Government intervention

Government on Saturday delivered some relief items to support the displaced persons in the district.

Led by the National Emergency Coordination (NECo) department in the office of the Prime Minister, Brigadier Stephen Oluka, the district received 20,000kgs of maize flour, 100 pieces of blankets, tarpaulins and jerrycans.

The district Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Winston Aggrey Muzurizi said preliminary findings indicate that over 120,000 people have so far been affected as the technical teams were on ground compiling more evidence.

Over 100,000 people are now staying in schools and churches at Nkaiga primary in Maliba, Kasese, Kanyangeya, Basecamp and Kabukero primary schools and church in Karusandara among others.