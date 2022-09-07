By Mike Sebalu

Five more bodies have been recovered from the landslide site in Kasese district following the heavy rains last night. This has increased the total number of people killed during last night’s landslide incident to 15 with majority being children and women.

According to Uganda Redcross Society, more others are still missing as rescue operations continue.

Irene Nakasiita, the Uganda Redcross Society spokesperson said this happened at Kasika village, Rukoki sub-county in Kasese district with those injured referred to St. Paul’s Hospital which is situated in Kasese municipality.

The incident happened at 4am and a few households are suspected to be buried, according to Nakasiita.