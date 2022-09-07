By Mike Sebalu

Aleast seven people have been killed and several others injured after landslides hit Kasese district.

According to the Uganda Redcross Society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita, 10 bodies have been recovered and 6 of those injured referred to St. Paul’s Hospital Kasese Municipality.

The land slide resulted from heavy rains in Kasika Village, Rukoki Sub-County in Kasese.

Nakasiita says this happened at 4am and a few households are feared buried and some 18 people are still missing.

More details to follow.