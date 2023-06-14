Kasese district leaders have expressed happiness and excitement to have their king back in Rwenzururu Kingdom.

Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere will return to his Kingdom after seven years following the attack on his palace in 2016.

Yesterday, the International Crimes Division of the High Court Judge Alice Komuhangi ordered for his release and 217 of his co-accused subjects.

This is after the Director of Public Prosecutions lost interest in the case and withdrew all charges against the king and his subjects including; murder, terrorism, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, among others.

Speaking to KFM, the Kasese district LCV chairperson Eliphazi Muhindi thanked President Museveni and courts of law for granting their King freedom.

He says plans are ongoing to give the Mumbere a major welcome party.

“We are very excited about what government has done. We are praising the leader of this nation Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the courts that have given him fair justice by seeing that the King is released,” Muhindi told KFM.