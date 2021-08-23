By Benjamin Jumbe

NRM Members of Parliament from Kasese district are calling for the speedy trial of suspects accused of involvement in the 2016 Kasese clashes.

In November 2016 government forces attacked the Rwenzururu kingdom’s palace in clashes that left several people killed and resulted in the arrest of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, his prime minister and royal guards.

Addressing journalists at parliament today, Kasese Municipality MP Ferigo Kambale and Busongora North’s Sowedi Kitanywa said the delayed conclusion of the trial of the accused is not only affecting development in the area because of the uncertainty but is also infringing on their rights.

They also want the stringent bail conditions on the Omusinga and the other 78 royal guards still in prison eased to enable them return to their families and also enable the Omusinga carry out his cultural duties.