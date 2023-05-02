At least one person has died after heavy rain caused mudslides in Butera village, Bughendero parish in Buhurira sub-county, Kasese district.

According to the Redcross Society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita, the deceased is a four-year-old twin.

She however says two other children aged 4 and 6 were also injured and the survivors have moved to safer places. With the ongoing heavy rains, Nakasiita has advised those in landslide-prone areas to vacate to safer places.

The Redcross Branch Manager, Ronald Kanyerezi, says they are expecting more landslides in the district since the month of May is known for landslides and floods.

“This morning, a family in Kasese lost a four-year-old, and two other children were injured when the whole house fell on them due to a landslide and this followed heavy rains that intensified through the night,” Nakasiita said.

He says Local Council leaders in Butera village have advised those in risky areas to evacuate to Buhendero primary school.