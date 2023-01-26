Officials from Kasese district have denied having knowledge of a bylaw the municipal council was attempting to pass to legalize homosexuality in the area.

This is after the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa during plenary on Wednesday slammed Kasese Municipal Council Local Government over attempts to enact the malicious bylaw that promotes same-sex relationships.

Tayebwa briefed the house that he had been briefed that the illegal bylaw was facilitated by Human Rights Promotions Awareness Forum (HRAPF), a non-government organization.

However the council speaker, Ukash Swaib says the house he presides over has never attempted to enact such a bylaw.

The Kasese chief administrative officer, Elias Byamugisha says he doubts such a law was in the offing.

The executive director of the Human Rights Promotions Awareness Forum, Dr. Adrian Juuko has denied the accusations saying the deputy speaker is on the warpath, adding that the laws they are pushing for are on equal access to HIV for everyone and not necessarily homosexuality.