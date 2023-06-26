Police have revealed that of the 17 Lhubiriha Secondary School arson victims (students), 11 bodies have been identified by experts from the Directorate of Forensic Services from both Police and Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF).

The students at the school located in Nyabugando cell, Nyabugando ward, Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, in Kasese district were burnt beyond recognition in the boys’ dormitory, during the tragic terror attack by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on the night of June 16th, 2023.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga urged relatives of the deceased to link up with the forensic and medical teams tomorrow Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to pick the remains of their loved ones at Bwera hospital mortuary.

Police have also advised relatives of the remaining 6 unidentified bodies to send their biological mothers, maternal aunts, and or maternal grandparents to Bwera police station.

The burial arrangements are being coordinated by government through the Ministry of Education and Sports.

Police have identified the victims as; Komuhangi Roset, Biira Sylivia, Baluku Yasin, Kahindo Grace, Biira Rose Mary, Muhindo Rebecca, Kyakimwa Nyesi, Mbabazi Wilson, Tumuhise Christine, Ithungu Jane, Kule Ngindonaa, and Kabugho Pelegina