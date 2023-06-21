The Kasese district Education Officer, Mr. George Mayinja has ordered all schools to reopen without fail today vowing to punish those who defy the directive.

This follows reports that a number of schools had closed due to the recent attack on Lhubiriha secondary school in Mpondwe, Kasese district by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels.

The attack left at least 41 people dead including 37 students with 17 boys burnt down in a dormitory.

The attack has since created fear among the community and reports indicate that some schools had decided to close and send students back home.

Mayinja has however called for calm and asked school heads to reopen and resume serious teaching.

He has also asked schools to re-establish the school security committees and has also barred students from talking about the recent ADF attack.

Schools have also been asked to hire at least two security guards with one to work during the day and the other in the night.