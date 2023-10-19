By Alex Ashaba

Fears of renewed armed conflict have gripped Kasese as the Rwenzuru Kingdom prepares to mark their King Charles Mumbere’s 57th coronation anniversary.

This follows a rise in attacks by suspected members of the Islamist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terror group, the latest being one that claimed the lives of two foreign tourists and their Ugandan guide on Tuesday night.

According to President Museveni, the ADF elements are finding their way back into Uganda through Kasese after coming under intense pressure from the UPDF’s joint counter-terror operation Shujaa in Eastern DR Congo.

The fears have been voiced by some of the local residents and leaders as Kasese today prepares to host the 57th coronation anniversary of Omusinga Charles Mumbere, the Rwenzururu cultural leader whose restive kingdom stretches from Kasese to parts of eastern DR Congo.