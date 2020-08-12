

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has unveiled Kasese Woman mp Winnie Kiiza as the newest member joining the party.

In a press briefing at ANT party headquarters Winnie Kiiza was today unveiled becoming the fourth Member of Parliament to join ANT after her colleagues, Paul Mwiru for Jinja Municipality, Arua’s Kassiano Wadri and Ntungamo’s Gerald Karuhanga.

Kiiza noted that although she did all she could to progress the Forum for Democratic Change party, the core objective is about methods towards a successful liberation struggle.

She says it’s the opportune time for her to partner with those with whom she agrees on political ideals and means.

‘’ “I have done all I could to progress the FDC party and our objectives. While our struggle to liberate our country remains the core objective, our methods are fundamentally different & it is important that I partner with those with whom we agree on ideals & means,” she noted.

Winnie Kiiza who has been Woman Mp for Kasese District for 15 years recently announced she was quitting active politics.