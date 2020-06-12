By Benjamin Jumbe

Fallen Maj Gen Kasirye Gwanga is to be laid to rest today at Nkene village Busujju in Mityana district.

The General died early this week at Nakasero hospital at the age of 68.

According to the UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire the funeral will be attended by a very limited number of mourners.

He adds that to ensure social distance observance, only the national broadcaster UBC and the state-run New Vision have been accredited to cover the burial ceremony.

He also says arrangements have been made to ensure that members of the public can follow the ceremony on social media platforms like face book and youtube.