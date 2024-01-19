Buganda Kingdom Premier Charles Peter Mayiga has announced the near completion of rehabilitation works at the Kasubi tombs. He made the revelation while inspecting the construction progress at Muzibu Azaala Mpanga House on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Mayiga expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved since his last inspection in September 2023. He noted that while final touches are underway inside the house, minimal work remains on the exterior.

“It is important that we take our time and we finalize the remaining parts that we were working on, they are extremely important. We have been patient these past years, I think we can be patient for a few more months so that we finalize the remaining bits of work,” Mayiga said.

The Kasubi tombs were damaged by fire in 2010 but rehabilitation efforts officially began in 2013.