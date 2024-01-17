The High Court in Kampala is today expected to hear a bail application for suspects in businessman Henry Katanga’s murder case. The application, for his two daughters Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, will be presented before Justice Isaac Muwata.

The sisters are accused of tampering with evidence related to their father’s murder by destroying or moving valuable items. Their mother, Molly Katanga, also faces charges of murder but is currently on criminal summons.

Prosecutors allege that on November 2, 2023, at the family’s Nakawa residence, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza intentionally destroyed or concealed evidence with the aim of preventing its use in the judicial proceedings. If convicted, they could face a minimum of three years in prison.

Meanwhile, Molly Katanga reportedly received hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the incident. Notably, the family’s shamba-boy George Amanyire and a medical practitioner, Charles Otai, are charged with being accessories after the murder of the family head, Henry Katanga. It is alleged that they assisted the women in evading punishment.

All four suspects are due to appear back in Nakawa Magistrates Court on January 22, 2024. Molly Katanga’s appearance on the same date is also expected.