The High Court in Kampala has further remanded four suspects in the murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

The suspects, who were seeking to be released on bail were on Wednesday advised to await the outcome of the pending Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) revision application on January 24, 2024.

The suspects including two of Katanga’s daughters; Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakweza had asked to present their bail application today in which they seek temporary freedom pending the trial relating to the shooting of their father, Henry Katanga.

The businessman was allegedly gunned down at his home on Chwa 11 Road in Mbuya-Nakawa division on November, 2, 2023.

His two daughters and the widow, Ms Molly Katanga together with the family’s shamba boy Goerge Amanyiire, and a medical worker, Charles Otai were pointed at as prime suspects with the four (except the widow) being on remand at Luzira prison on charges of destroying valuable evidence and being accessories after the commission of murder.

The four have since made fruitless attempts to apply for bail, the recent one being today before the High Court.

In their pending application, the four applicants claim it is their constitutional right to apply for bail pending trial, noting that they don’t know when police will wind up with the ongoing investigations before trial commences.

The suspects say they are innocent of the charges leveled against them, adding that it is their strong desire to prove it.

The accused pleaded that the High Court releases them on bail because they are the sole breadwinners of their young families.

The widow is accused of murdering her husband and is reportedly admitted to a Kampala-based hospital due to injuries she sustained on the day he died.