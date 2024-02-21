The High Court in Kampala has granted bail to Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, daughters of the late businessman Henry Katanga.

The two sisters were each ordered to pay a cash bail of Shs2 million and each of their sureties was ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs20 million to ensure their return to Court when required.

However, their movements will be restricted, as they are barred from leaving the country without notifying the court and must report to the High Court’s criminal registry every first Monday of the month starting from March 4, 2024.

This is after court deemed the sureties substantial and upheld the presumption of innocence for the accused. Additionally, with the investigation complete, concerns about witness interference were lessened.

The judge also considered the sisters’ pre-trial detention since November 21, 2023, and the unique circumstances of Martha Nkwanzi being a breastfeeding mother and Patricia Kakwanza having health concerns.

Nkwanzi and Kakwanzi are accused of destroying or removing valuable evidence that would be used in court to prove the murder of their late father Henry Katanga.

Nkwanzi and Kakwanza were arrested alongside their mother Molly Katanga after the murder of their father who was shot at the family’s home on Chwa II Road in Mbuya -Nakawa division on November 2, 2023.

The three family members are charged with their shamba boy George Amanyire and Charles Otai (also released on bail) a medical practitioner from Bugolobi Medical Hospital on an offence of being accessories to the murder.

Meanwhile, through their Lawyers led by Jet Tumwebaze, Elly Karuhanga and Macdusman Kabega, they have notified to court that a team of State Attorneys led by Jonathan Muwaganya goes to Luzira prison forcing the shamba boy Amanyire to change the statement and pin his co-accused persons.

Meanwhile, the defense team led by lawyers Jet Tumwebaze, Elly Karuhanga, and Macdusman Kabega raised concerns about alleged misconduct by State Attorneys. They claim a team led by Jonathan Muwaganya visited Luzira prison, pressuring the shamba boy, Amanyire, to change his statement and implicate the other suspects.