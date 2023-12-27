Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court has for the second time declined to hear the bail application of three people implicated in the murder of businessman Henry Katanga.

The three suspects including Katanga’s daughter were today (Wednesday, December 27) brought before court following a production warrant issued by the court in order to present their bail application.

However, presiding Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza did not proceed with the bail hearing due to the absence of a state prosecutor.

The Court then maintained the earlier date of January 8th, 2024 to handle the suspects’ bail as their lawyer Macdusman Kabega explains.

“We are surprised that no representative of the state appeared and yet some of them accepted service. The Magistrate says he cannot hear the application in their absence yet there is proof to show service. It affects them [my clients] because it continues to keep them in custody,” Kabega said.