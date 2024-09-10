The hearing of a murder case against Molly Katanga, the widow of slain businessman Henry Katanga, is set to resume Tuesday morning before the High Court in Kampala. Justice Isaac Muwata will preside over the trial, which is expected to continue with testimony from the forensic expert, Andrew Mubiru Kizimula.

Mubiru previously informed the court that his examination of Henry Katanga’s murder weapon revealed DNA matching that of the widow, the deceased himself, and one of their daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi. The dominant DNA was that of the widow, with the deceased and their daughter’s DNA being minor.

On August 28, 2024, Mubiru, the police acting forensic director, presented the results of the DNA analysis conducted on exhibits submitted to the laboratory by police during the investigation. He confirmed to the court that most of the blood samples recovered from door handles, the master bedroom, the balcony area, and the ceiling belonged to Molly Katanga.

Henry Katanga was murdered on November 2, 2023, at his family home on Mbuya Chwa 2 Road in Kampala district. The widow, Molly Katanga, is jointly charged with her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanzi, the family shamba boy, George Amanyire, and a male nurse, Charles Otai.