Molly Katanga, the widow of murdered businessman Henry Katanga, has filed an application seeking bail.

The application was filed before the Kampala High Court Criminal Division through her lawyers from Kampala Associated Advocates and Tumusiime and Kabega Company Advocates.

Katanga argues that it is her constitutional right to apply for bail, as she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

She states that prior to her transfer to the High Court and subsequent remand to Luzira Women’s Prison, she spent over two months at IHK Hospital in Kampala receiving specialized treatment and undergoing several major scalp surgeries. This treatment, she claims is unavailable at Luzira Prison.

In her application, Katanga pledges to comply with any bail conditions set by the Court. She also states that she has substantial sureties and a permanent residence at Mbuya I, Mbuya Hill Village, Nakawa Division, Kampala District, which falls within the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The prosecution, led by Jonathan Muwaganya and Samalie Wakhooli, alleges that on November 2nd, 2023, at Mbuya Chwa Two Road, Nakawa Division, Kampala Capital City, 55-year-old Molly Katanga with malicious intent murdered Henry Katanga by shooting him dead with a pistol.

She is charged alongside her two daughters, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kankwanza, who are accused of destroying evidence related to their father’s death. Additionally, the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and male nurse, Charles Otai, are charged with being accessories to the murder.

The application is yet to be fixed for hearing