Molly Katanga, widow of the late businessman Henry Katanga, appeared at Nakawa Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon in connection with her husband’s murder. She was transported from IHK Hospital by police ambulance.

The appearance follows an arrest warrant issued against her on Monday, January 22, 2024, after the Director of Public Prosecutions complained to the court that Mrs. Katanga had repeatedly ignored court summons since November 21, 2023.

Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza denied Mrs. Katanga the opportunity to plead to the capital offense of murder, which is only triable and bailable by the High Court.

However, she was committed to the High Court to stand trial, with the prosecution’s key evidence being her DNA found on the murder weapon, a gun.

Mrs. Katanga was transported into the crowded courtroom around 11:00 am, surrounded by her weeping in-laws.

The prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at the couple’s Nakawa residence on Chwa 2 Road, Molly Katanga killed her husband, Henry Katanga.

According to their evidence, the couple, married since 1991 and with four children, had recently entered a tense phase after Mr. Katanga confided in a close relative that his wife was monitoring his movements and planned to consult a lawyer to change his will.

Mrs. Katanga has been remanded to Luzira Prison until the next scheduled session of the High Court.