The daughters of Henry Katanga, Martha Nkwanzi and Patricia Kakwanza, have been committed to the High Court for trial alongside the family’s shamba boy, George Amanyire, and a medical practitioner, Charles Otai. All four face charges of being accessories to the murder of the family head, Henry Katanga.

The committal order was issued by Nakawa Court Chief Magistrate Elias Kakooza, acting on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Jane Frances Abodo. Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya presented the committal papers to the court.

The two sisters are accused of destroying or moving valuable evidence related to their father’s murder. They are charged under the same indictment as their mother, Molly Katanga, who is already facing charges for her husband’s murder.

The prosecution alleges that on November 2, 2023, at the family’s residence on Chwa 2 Road in Nakawa division, Kampala, Nkwanzi and Kakwanza, with knowledge that certain items could be required as evidence in a judicial proceeding, intentionally removed, destroyed, or concealed them to prevent their use in the case.

Molly Katanga, the widow, reportedly remains hospitalized due to injuries allegedly sustained during the incident involving her husband’s murder.

Amanyire and Otai are accused of aiding Molly Katanga and her daughters in evading punishment, knowing they were liable for the crime.