By Juliet Nalwooga

Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga has paid his respects and signed the condolence book in honour of fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanya.

Mayiga has been received by Oulanyah’s successor Anita Among, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and the Leader of Opposition in Parliament Mathias Mpuuga among other officials.

The Katikiro has eulogised Oulanyah as a gallant leader who represented lawyers across the country well by focusing on issues that affected the common person.

He has urged other leaders to borrow a leaf from his legacy.