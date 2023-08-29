By Peter Sserugo | Monitor

The Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has criticised an act by a section of clan leaders (Bataka) in Buganda, who is said to have secretly received a piece of land from President Museveni without the kingdom’s knowledge.

Katikkiro Mayiga, while addressing the first session of the 31st sitting of the Buganda Lukiiko, said the officials, who were led by the State minister for ICT, Ms Joyce Ssebugwawo, made a grave mistake and will soon be summoned over the matter.

Minister Ssebugwawo once served as Buganda Kingdom’s minister of women, community development and mobilisation. Read more