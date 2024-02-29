BY DEUS BUGEMBE

The Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda has lauded the Nation Media Group (NMG) for joining the fight to ensure an HIV-free generation. Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, who launched the Kabaka Birthday Run yesterday at Bulange in Mengo, urged other institutions to join the fight against the epidemic.

The Nation Media Group, represented by its newly-appointed managing director, Ms Susan Nsibirwa, is one of the sponsors of the 11th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run that has been set for April 7.

“We welcome partners like Nation Media Group, who share our vision,” Mr Mayiga said.

He also commended other partners, who included Airtel Uganda, I&M Bank, Nivana Water, UNAIDs, and the Uganda Aids Commission. The UN programme on HIV/Aids (Unaids) named Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi as goodwill ambassador for East and Southern Africa in the fight against HIV/Aids and Buganda King dom has since championed the fight against the pandemic. He was first appointed in 2017 for three years and was reappointed in 2020 for three more years. Proceeds from Kabaka Birthday Run have previously been used to tackle medical conditions such as fistula and sickle cell.

Katikkiro Mayiga said: “Our vision is to bring about social and economic transformation for the people in the kingdom and Uganda. We want our people to have a happy and decent livelihood, but the major factor that is going to determine this is health, especially that of the ordinary person because they contribute significantly to the growth of any country.”

“We, therefore, join the efforts of the international community, Unaids, the Uganda Aids Commission, and all people involved in promoting our health in the fight against HIV/Aids. And we should all be happy because the Kabaka is a good ambassador for the African continent,”he added.

This year’s theme, “Men to fight against HIV/Aids to save the girl child,” urges men and male youth to take charge. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG 3) aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

The World Health Organisation says Uganda has recorded significant reduction in new HIV infections but the war is far from over. The global health body says while there is a dip in infections, a lot more remains to be done.