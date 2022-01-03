Pastor Simon Kayiwa and former Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama are among the 10 people that are required to testify in the alleged second marriage of Pastor Aloysious Bujjingo of House of Prayer Ministries International and Ms Suzan Makula Nantaba.

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi, a private prosecutor in this case, in his application to Entebbe Magistrate’s Court, claims the 10 people are among others who attended the traditional marriage of Pastor Bujjingo and Ms Makula on December 7 last year but have refused to cooperate and testify.