Players in the arts and culture sector on Monday converged at the National Theater to pay their last respect to the late comedian and politician, Kato Lubwama.

The body of the former Rubaga South MP who died last week will lie at the theater till Tuesday.

A stage has been erected at the theater where several artists are expected to perform as they celebrate the life of the fallen comedian.

According to legendary film director, Charles Ssenkubuge alias Siasa, gender Minister Betty Amongi and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will join mourners at the Nationa Theatre later today.

“A lot of dignitaries will be present as we celebrate Kato Lubwama’s life later today. The minister of gender will be present and the president too promised to come. I mean the president that was given to us, Nabbanja,” Ssenkubuge.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday at his ancestral home in Nkozi, Mawokota in Mpigi district.