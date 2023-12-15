Katonga bridge along the Kampala-Masaka highway opens to the public today Friday, December 15.

In May, severe floods resulting from heavy torrential rains submerged and washed away the bridge, causing significant disruptions to transportation, trade, and commerce along the Masaka–Kampala highway.

The floods also compelled motorists traveling from Kampala to utilize the Mpigi-Butambala-Ssembabule Road, while those from Masaka have been relying on the Masaka-Ssembabule Road as an alternative route for transport.

In response to providing a quick fix, the government contracted China Communications Construction Company – CCC Ltd in June to build a temporary steel bridge at Katonga River to divert traffic as the company reconstructs the damaged section.

Eng. Samuel Muhoozi, the Director of Roads and Bridge Development at the Uganda National Roads Authority – UNRA confirmed that the temporary bridge is ready for use.

The Kampala-Masaka highway links Uganda to neighboring Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC among others.