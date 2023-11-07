The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) director for roads and bridges, Mr Samuel Muhoozi, has revealed that traffic flow at Katonga bridge along the Kampala Masaka highway will fully be restored in the next two weeks.

In May this year, Katonga bridge was washed away by water after River Katonga burst its banks, which attracted urgent attention from the government to have the bridge repaired.

Muhoozi made the remarks while meeting Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa during his oversight visit at Katonga bridge on Tuesday.

“We are calling it a temporary bridge because it’s not going to stay there for good but it is permanent to carry all the loads of traffic,” Muhoozi said.