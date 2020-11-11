

By Warom Okello

Independent presidential candidate John Katumba, has promised to connect West Nile to different parts of the country with an electric train.

Addressing a rally in Arua town, Katumba, who was accompanied by some youths from the regional police headquarters through Avenue Street, said the idea of an electric train crossed his mind while traveling from Kampala to Arua, when he saw the poor state of the roads.

He says the electric train will ease transportation of goods and services.

“I saw that you only have one means of transport and that is the road. You to be connected to railway transport because the journey from here to Kampala is very far,” he added.

While in Nebbi, the residents offered for a Noah vehicle that transported him to Arua town where some well-wishers gave him Shs 26,000 for refreshments.