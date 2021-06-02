By Damali Mukhaye

Officials from the Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters in Kibuli have this afternoon profiled all residents of Kisota in Kampala’s suburb of Kisaasi where the former minister of transport Gen Katumba Wamala was attacked yesterday.

Unknown assailants yesterday sprayed bullets at a vehicle in which Gen Wamala was travelling killing his daughter and driver, but he survived with serious injuries in the arms.

He has been receiving treatment at Medipal Hospital where he successfully underwent surgery last evening to have a bullet removed from one of his arms, another remains lodged in his body.

Plain-clothed detectives spent the bigger part of this afternoon, interviewing residents of the houses located near the crime scene for information relating to the shooting.

The area Local Council chairperson, Julius Kisembo tells KFM that the detectives have also taken names, telephone numbers, marriage and employment status of residents.

Meanwhile, a vigil is being held for General Katumba’s slain daughter Brenda Nantongo at his residence in Najeera.

She will be laid to rest at their ancestral home at Kikandwa village in Mukono district.