

By Benson Tumusiime Kampala businessman David Katumwa is in police detention to help with investigation into a case of missing 16-year-old girl who was allegedly last seen at his home.

Mr Katumwa runs Katumwa Sports Centre.

The mother of the girl, Ms Yasmin Ahmed, 37, a resident of Makindye Kizungu, Kampala, who reported a case of missing person last month at Katwe Police Station, said her daughter, Nadia Najjingo,16, disappeared from home on September 25.

Ms Ahmed said Najjingo disappeared after she threatened to beat her because she did not want to disclose who bought her a phone.

“I began to search for my daughter until I got information from her cousin Bakran, 17, who said Najjingo could be at Katumwa’s home and that he is the one who bought for her the phone,’’ Ms Ahmed indicated in her police statement.

Mr Ibrahim Kafuma, the stepfather of the girl, told police that when they got information that she was missing and suspected her to be at Katumwa’s home, he rang the businessman but he did not answer the calls.

