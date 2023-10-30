A group of underprivileged children from Katwe showcased exceptional artwork made out of recycled materials in Kampala on Saturday, October 28, in an exercise dubbed ‘One person can not change the world but you can change the world for one person’ led by ‘Feed A Million Mouths International,’ an organisation fighting hunger and illiteracy in slums.

Mark Montgomery, the director of Feed a Million Mouths International says that the art exhibition, which involved pure work of art by about 55 children from Katwe as well as other members of the public and donors, was meant to create awareness on the little each person can do to touch an underprivileged child in the slums.

“Our project here today is the second exhibition of art produced by the children of Katwe. We have classes on Saturday morning and we teach them how to draw, paint, and how to create art out of recycled materials,” Mark said.

The children, according to Mark continue to learn the work of art for their own sustainability using recycled materials which in turn benefits the environment.