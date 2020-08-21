

The pre-trial of 8 suspects accused of murdering former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kawesi resumes this morning.

This comes after the prosecution on Tuesday this week handed over a report of physical exhibits it intends to rely on in the trial of eight men accused of murdering Kaweesi.

The pre-trial is to resume before International Crimes Division of the High court Judge Duncan Gaswaga.

According to the report handed over to the defence lawyers and accused persons there are ten items of physical exhibits to pin the accused.

The items include; 49 cartridges, two projectiles, five fragments, 18 mobile phones, one Central processing unit dell type, 20 simcards, three memory cards, four Airtel simpacks , four motorcycles and one vehicle registration number UP 4778 where the trio was shot dead from.

Kaweesi was shot dead together with his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewo on March 17th 2017, at Kulambiro -Nakawa Division in Kampala District by people who were reportedly moving on motorcycles.

Eight people including Bruhan Balyejusa, Shafiq Kasujja, Yusuf Nyanzi, Jibril Kalyango, Joshua Kyambadde, Yusuf Mugerwa, Abdu Rashid Mbaziira and Aramathan Higenyi are charged with the trio’s murder and aggravated robbery.