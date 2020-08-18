Police have arrested the Local Council I chairman of Kiyaga Zone Bwaise I, in Kawempe division who disarmed a police officer while on duty during youth elections yesterday.

The incident happened during the youth elections at Kiyaga Zone Bwaise I, Kawempe Division, Kampala City during the declaration of results.

The Youth turned on CPL Jack Rutabaleka, insulted him and in the process the area LC 1 Chairman a one Joachim Kimera came from behind and disarmed him.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says Kimera is currently detained at Kawempe police station on assault and obstruction of justice charges.