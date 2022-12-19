A fatal accident at Nabisanke in Kayabwe along the Kampala Masaka highway has claimed four (4) people.

The accident involved vehicle registration number UBL 270S a Toyota Filder, and motor vehicle registration number UAW 561P Isuzu bus belonging to Global Company Limited.

According to police, the driver of the fielder and two occupants all female died on spot while one died on their way to Nkozi hospital.

Faridah Nampiima the traffic police spokesperson says the identities of the deceased persons are yet to be established.

The cause of the accident has been attributed to careless driving by the driver of the Fielder which was coming from Masaka overtaking, hit a hump, and rammed into the bus which was on its lane to Masaka.