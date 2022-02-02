By Fred Muzale

Doors for Godfrey Jjemba, the sensational Kayunga burial conductor have continued to open with many garment and fashion designers in the country donating designer suits and gomesis (traditional dresses) to him and his wife.

The latest donation comes after he received 30 bags of cement, a solar system, flat television screen, two mobile phones, a radio, floor tiles, sand, a community radio system and an unspecified amount of cash.

69-year-old Jjemba, a resident of Mbulakati village in Kitimbwa sub-county has also augmented his personal security after he got a body guard, who also acts as his manager.

“I am now a celebrity I need someone to protect my life and to manage my transactions,” a jovial Mr Jjemba boasted during an interview at his home in Mbulakati village, Kitimbwa sub-county on Wednesday

The vocal Jjemba, who was flanked by his bodyguard/manager, Mr God Ssempijja, said the four suits and two pairs of designer shoes were donated to him recently by JB’s Tailored Fashionz, a local company based in Kampala that makes and sells men’s suits and other garments.

“Recently I received a phone call from an unknown caller who identified himself to be from JB’s tailored Fashionz,” Mr Jjemba said.

“He (caller) said he wanted to dress me and my wife. He sent Shs60,000 transport money by mobile money and the following day, my manager took us to Ntinda, where we were given brand new clothes. My wife Joyce Nakabazzi was given three gomesis and money to sew them,” he said.

He said that the suits and gomesis given to him and his wife were meant to help him suit his current celebrity status.

Mr Jjemba said that he decided to get a manager who also acts as his body guard, because there were many people who had started to use him for their selfish interests.

“Some business owners and companies had started using me to advertise their merchandise for free but right now, whoever wants to use me in his advertisement he/she has to deal with my manager. I am an old man. I don’t know things of advertisements,” Mr Jjemba said.

Mr Jjemba says Mr Ssempijja, who is his manager, is his relative, who was living in Mukono district but has since last month started to live with him.

Mr Ssempijja now lives in a small grass thatched house next to his boss’s house which was previously his (Jjemba’s) kitchen.

In recent videos that showed him in deep love with a younger “lover” that went viral on social media, Mr Jjemba explained that the lady ‘lover’ was given to him by Spa mania management at Freedom City in Kampala after he underwent massage at the facility.

“The Spamania management took me to their massage facility along Entebbe road, where they massaged me and did a lot of things on my body to make me fit and suitable for the celebrity status,” Mr JJemba said.

“After the massage, one of the staff at the facility handed me a young lady and claimed the young girl loved me. I laughed off the claims well knowing it was a mere stunt only aimed at painting a picture of celebrity life to the people,” Mr Jjemba explained.

He added that as a ”bright man”, he started pretending to be in love with the lady by touching her as onlookers took videos and pictures of them.

“My wife is here” Mr Jjemba said as he pointed at Ms Joyce Nakabazzi.