The jailed former Principal Accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister Geoffrey Kazinda has bowed out of the criminal trials against him before the Anti-corruption court citing humanitarian grounds where his rights to a speedy and fair trial are not observed.

Kazinda has informed presiding judge Margaret Tibulya that he is fatigued with the trial that has taken eight solid years of his valuable time being in prison since 2013.

Kazinda says even then, the Inspectorate of government is not about to let him off the hook despite a Constitutional court ruling that halted a series of charges that stem from the same facts against him last Friday.

Kazinda has further told justice Tibulya not to call him again from prison to come to court to attend the trial because he is tired of the sequence.

He has then implored the judge to continue with the pending charges of accumulating abnormal wealth (illicit enrichment) instituted by the IGG against him until judgement without his involvement.

However, the IGG says if Kazinda is fatigued, he can be given ample time to rest in prison and resume trial whenever he is ready.

Justice Tibulya has now directed that the registrar of the Anti-corruption court finds a government-aided lawyer for Kazinda to push forward the pending case before Friday this week.