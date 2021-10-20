By Ritah Kemigisa

The planned re-opening of the old taxi park that was scheduled today has once again been delayed.

Whereas in the past, the reopening was postponed because of uncompleted renovation works, this time around KCCA in a statement issued last night says they are still engaging the Taxi leadership to constitute the management structure of the park and also agree on park allocation.

Currently, the park is being used by government as a vaccination center

The park was first meant to be reopened in August 2020, but the city authority then claimed the heavy rains and the restrictions on movement affected their speed to delivery.

Much as KCCA had promised to unveil a fenced park, the park is not yet fenced and KFM has not seen demarcated stages at the facility.