Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has resolved to use the 32 acres of land bought by both Nansana and Kira Municipalities as a temporary landfill site following the tragic collapse of Kiteezi dumping site on Saturday last week.

According to Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, this was part of the recommendations from an intensive brainstorming session at Kiteezi and consultations held with different stakeholders, and a consensus was generated Monday evening.

The said land is located at Menvu Village in Busukuma Sub County in Wakiso district, and according to Lukwago, this temporary landfill will go on as they push for funding for the implementation of a long-term strategy of transiting into a circular economy.

Lukwago adds that among other recommendations is to crack the whip against individuals within KCCA who are directly responsible for this man-made catastrophe, particularly regarding the alleged misappropriation of the said Shs4.1 billion annual allocation towards the maintenance of Kiteezi.

By Monday evening, the search and recovery were still ongoing but with minimal hopes of any person still alive.