Kampala Capital City Authority has asked the High Court Land Division to quash a temporary order that blocked construction of Kabuusu- Bunamwaya- Lweza Road.

KCCA says the order is highly inconveniencing and will attract higher costs from the road contractors hired to do the works.

KCCA is also concerned that the order will lead to higher project costs arising from having to compensate the works of the contractor for idle equipment.

The construction of the 8.6 Kilometer road project was blocked on June 22nd 2020 by the Deputy Registrar of the Land Division, Flavia Nabakooza following a successful application for an interim order by one Rashid Ssenyonjo Musisi.

Ssenyonjo through his lawyer, Nalukoola Luyimbazi ran to Court accusing KCCA of trespassing on his land in Lweza comprising Kyadondo block 267 during construction road which connects to the Entebbe-Kampala expressway.

Ssenyonjo accused China State Construction and Engineering Limited- CSCEC, which is undertaking the Shillings 97 billion road project of dumping construction material on his land without his consent.